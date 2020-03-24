Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for General Motors (GM)

General Motors (NYSE: GM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2020 – General Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coronavirus crisis is likely to weigh heavily on the production and sales of the top U.S. carmaker in the upcoming quarters. As it is, the company had been bearing the brunt of overall weak auto industry and expected the EPS to be flat year over year in 2020. General Motors, which commands a strong presence in China, recorded the biggest-ever decline in vehicle sales in the country in 2019. It had already warned that its business in the country is likely to face challenges in 2020 as well and COVID-19 outbreak has only made things worse. Moreover, the firm’s massive EV plans are likely to flare up the R&D costs and capex, thereby denting margins and cash flows. Frequent vehicle recalls, unfavorable currency translations and high leverage are also causes of concerns. As such, the stock is viewed as a risky bet.”

3/11/2020 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from to .

2/5/2020 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/3/2020 – General Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

GM opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

