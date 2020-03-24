Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Himax Technologies (HIMX)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/20/2020 – Himax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2020 – Himax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Himax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – Himax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Himax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – Himax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a price target on the stock, up previously from .

2/13/2020 – Himax Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Himax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/31/2020 – Himax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.50.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $418.32 million, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 2,108,660.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 948,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,753,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 942,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 52,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

