Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Baker Hughes (BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/20/2020 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Baker Hughes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $33.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Baker Hughes was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $199,645.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Beattie purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $89,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

