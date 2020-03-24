Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 24th (ADJ, CFMS, CGEN, CTMX, DWNI, EVBG, GYC, LEG, NXTC, PASG)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 24th:

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Xaar (LON:XAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They currently have a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

