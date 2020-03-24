Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 24th (ALBO, BBY, EA, ICE, INTC, PFNX, PII, RBBN, STAR, STBA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 24th:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. Nomura currently has a price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of .

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has target price on the stock.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

istar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Teijin Limited is involved in the manufacture, processing and sale of chemical products. Advanced Fibers & Composites segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of aramid fiber (such as yarn, cotton, woven or knitted fabric), carbon fiber products and polyester fiber (industrial materials). Electric Materials & Chemical Products segment involves in the manufacture and sale of films, resins and resin products. Healthcare segment involves in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and home medical care equipment, as well as the clinical development of new drugs. Products Converting segment involves in the planning, processing and sale of textile products. Others segment involves in the operation, development and maintenance of information systems, as well as the provision of printing services. “

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tailored Brands, Inc. is a specialty retailer of men’s suits and provider of tuxedo rental product primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company provide suit separates, port coats, slacks, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes and accessories. Tailored Brands, Inc., formerly known as The Mens Wearhouse, Inc is based in Houston, Texas. “

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to an underperform rating. Exane BNP Paribas currently has target price on the stock.

