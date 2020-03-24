Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 24th (AEM, AKZOY, ARWR, BK, BMWYY, CABGY, CB, CI, CLDT, CQP)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 24th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $92.00 target price on the stock.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $117.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $126.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $330.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $270.00 price target on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Corp currently has $267.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $254.00.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley currently has $156.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $129.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $124.00 price target on the stock.

SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Atlantic Securities currently has $125.00 target price on the stock.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $410.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $420.00.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has $92.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

