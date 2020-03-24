Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Concho Resources (CXO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) recently:

3/23/2020 – Concho Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/20/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $52.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Concho Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/17/2020 – Concho Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Concho Resources was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/11/2020 – Concho Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $130.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Concho Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Concho Resources' core operations are focused in the prolific Permian basin, providing this large-cap E&P with an enviable acreage of top-tier assets and a multiyear drilling inventory. With RSP Permian buyout, the upstream player has been able to further bolster its scale and leadership position in the region. Concho Resources expects 2020 overall volumes to grow 6-8% year over year, with oil output increasing 10-12%. Moreover, the firm's strong financials and midstream efforts bode well. Nonetheless, service cost inflation and pipeline pinch in the Permian region keep us on the sidelines. As it is, weak natural gas and NGL price realizations are likely to dent its earnings in the next few quarter. Expensive valuation and low ROE of the firm also needs to be factored in. As such, Concho Resources warrants a cautious stance.”

2/19/2020 – Concho Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $72.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $101.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $161.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Concho Resources stock traded up $6.22 on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. 4,779,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Get Concho Resources Inc alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1,513.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.