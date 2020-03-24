Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Target (TGT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Target (NYSE: TGT):

3/23/2020 – Target had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Target had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Target was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Target was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

3/4/2020 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $136.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Target had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $133.00.

3/3/2020 – Target had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Target had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/14/2020 – Target had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Target had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.56.

Get Target Co alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Target Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.