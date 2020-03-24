ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,122,745.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $121.36 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.81 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.03.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

