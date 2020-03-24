Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,848 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $734,890,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.12. 10,396,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,618,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

