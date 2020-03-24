Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 38,069 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. 48,681,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,289,379. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

