Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 71,608 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,053,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,314 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.38. 13,173,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,147,442. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

