Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 88,645 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.5% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,463,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,091,000 after buying an additional 2,051,419 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,191,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,023,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $11,236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 433.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $59.25.

