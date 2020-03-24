Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after acquiring an additional 354,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after acquiring an additional 237,909 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,357,000 after acquiring an additional 204,534 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $13.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.86. 3,623,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,909. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

