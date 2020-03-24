Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,009 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,749,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,708,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

