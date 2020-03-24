Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $22.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.72. 14,664,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,347,290. The company has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.58 and its 200 day moving average is $225.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

