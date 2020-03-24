Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $4,589,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $480,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $16.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.44. 3,528,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.20 and a 200 day moving average of $206.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.86.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

