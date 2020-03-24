Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,636,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,846,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. 48,149,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,575,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

