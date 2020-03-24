Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $12.20 Million in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,000. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises about 3.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

PKW traded up $4.73 on Tuesday, reaching $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 424,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $70.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

