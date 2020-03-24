Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $18.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.53. 24,473,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,509,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.27.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

