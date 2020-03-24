Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.26 Million in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,451. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $29.21.

