Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.51 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,847,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $8.00 on Tuesday, reaching $97.24. 3,488,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,469. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

