Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $9.43 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 186,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. 4,350,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43.

