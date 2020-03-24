Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,000. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF makes up about 2.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.27% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $524,000.

Shares of RWK stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.98. 155,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,805. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

