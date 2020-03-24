Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. 42,154,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,776,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

