Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Rev Group worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Rev Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rev Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rev Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rev Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rev Group news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rev Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.81. Rev Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.52 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. Rev Group’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rev Group Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

