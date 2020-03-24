Reviewing Oportun Financial (OPRT) & The Competition

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) is one of 40 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oportun Financial to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial Competitors -0.47% -2,239.17% 2.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million $61.60 million 10.27 Oportun Financial Competitors $5.00 billion $789.92 million 7.57

Oportun Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oportun Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 Oportun Financial Competitors 358 1103 1137 68 2.34

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 90.58%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 113.88%. Given Oportun Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oportun Financial competitors beat Oportun Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

