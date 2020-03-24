Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,317 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Rexnord worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $3,330,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rexnord by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $21,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

In other news, Director John S. Stroup sold 22,720 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $761,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,952.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 88,344 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $3,047,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,646,624. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RXN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

