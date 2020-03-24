Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of RYTM opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.43. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.39, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $123,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $801,774.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,234.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

