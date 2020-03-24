Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 10,559 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,632 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $10.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,642,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,785,864. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.82 and a 200-day moving average of $153.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

