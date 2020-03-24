Richard S. Levy Acquires 1,000 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Richard S. Levy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:KOD traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. 355,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,245. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth about $38,959,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,663,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,593,000 after buying an additional 528,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after buying an additional 247,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $12,768,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $12,558,000.

KOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.