Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) Insider Buys A$49,773.00 in Stock

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) insider Megan Clark purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$82.96 ($58.83) per share, with a total value of A$49,773.00 ($35,300.00).

Shares of RIO stock traded up A$0.84 ($0.60) on Tuesday, hitting A$79.55 ($56.42). 2,498,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 12 month low of A$72.77 ($51.61) and a 12 month high of A$107.99 ($76.59). The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$90.49 and a 200 day moving average of A$94.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $3.497 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.65%.

About Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

