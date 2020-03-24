Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$33.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$41.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

RBA has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform underweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.00.

Shares of TSE RBA traded up C$3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.83. 168,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.88. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$37.76 and a twelve month high of C$58.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

