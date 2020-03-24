RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get RMR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.69. 142,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,681. RMR Group has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $709.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in RMR Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 742,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 117,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after buying an additional 237,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.