Robert Bernshteyn Sells 8,665 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $1,138,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,603,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $10,650,251.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $3.37 on Tuesday, hitting $139.76. 1,990,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,259. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $178.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.97. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -95.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

