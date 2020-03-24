Robert Bloore Acquires 5,830 Shares of IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) Stock

IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) insider Robert Bloore acquired 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.43 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,002.73 ($14,186.33).

Shares of ASX IFL traded down A$0.31 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching A$2.79 ($1.98). 3,196,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$6.93. The stock has a market cap of $979.50 million and a P/E ratio of 121.30. IOOF Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of A$3.25 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of A$8.45 ($5.99).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. IOOF’s payout ratio is 1,217.39%.

IOOF Company Profile

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

