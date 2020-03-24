Robert W. Baird Cuts Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $8.00

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REVG. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rev Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Shares of Rev Group stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $336.54 million, a PE ratio of -39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.81. Rev Group has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rev Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rev Group news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Rev Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rev Group by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Rev Group by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rev Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

