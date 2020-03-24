Robert W. Baird Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $27.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Twitter from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,046,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,053,382. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $270,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,077,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 24,354,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $584,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 17,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,938,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,906,000 after buying an additional 9,067,613 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servico Internacionais acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.