Robert W. Baird Lowers Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $18.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.17. 624,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,038. The company has a market cap of $712.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.57. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 223,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 153,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.