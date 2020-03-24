Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4,121.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,773 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Rollins worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 268,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rollins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,145,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,004,000 after acquiring an additional 338,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

