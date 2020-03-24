Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 2.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $28.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.88. 1,248,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,890. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

