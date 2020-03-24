Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $8.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,863,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,665. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

