Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,154 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.20% of Ross Stores worth $85,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,665. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.