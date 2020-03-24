Rotork (ROR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Rotork (LON: ROR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2020 – Rotork had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 235 ($3.09). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Rotork had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 220 ($2.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Rotork had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 265 ($3.49). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 352 ($4.63).

3/12/2020 – Rotork had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 280 ($3.68). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Rotork had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 315 ($4.14). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Rotork had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/3/2020 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/2/2020 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/19/2020 – Rotork had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 400 ($5.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/11/2020 – Rotork is now covered by analysts at Shore Capital. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rotork stock traded up GBX 3.75 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 195.05 ($2.57). 2,756,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 277.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 309.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. Rotork p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rotork p.l.c. will post 1364.6500219 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Rotork’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

