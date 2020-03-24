Route One Investment Company L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,168,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Post makes up 19.0% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned about 8.82% of Post worth $672,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE POST traded up $5.30 on Tuesday, reaching $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 451,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,143. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

