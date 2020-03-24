Route One Investment Company L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Route One Investment Company L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 53,500 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 7.7% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $272,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $12.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,331,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,740,828. The company has a market capitalization of $458.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.