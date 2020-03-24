Route One Investment Company L.P. Has $447.23 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Route One Investment Company L.P. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,103,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635,500 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 12.6% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned approximately 2.11% of Fastenal worth $447,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. 7,600,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,086. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

