Route One Investment Company L.P. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Route One Investment Company L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,581.81.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $77.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,134.46. 3,339,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,061. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,357.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,321.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

