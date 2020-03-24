Route One Investment Company L.P. Purchases New Shares in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Route One Investment Company L.P. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,450,000. BellRing Brands accounts for approximately 3.0% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned 12.68% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $65,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,225,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,796,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,471,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,074,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. 472,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,198. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

