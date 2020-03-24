Route One Investment Company L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Route One Investment Company L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,698,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513,000 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition accounts for approximately 2.3% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned about 1.15% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $80,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLF. Citigroup decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Shares of HLF traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,344. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.92. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.81.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

